There may have been numerous reports about the new ‘Great British Bake Off’ team struggling to bond, but it sounds like that couldn’t be farther from the truth.
Paul Hollywood, the only star to stick with the show following its move from the BBC to Channel 4, has revealed that the new team have actually been enjoying plenty of nights out together.
Admitting that evenings with Sandi Toksvig, Noel Fielding and Prue Leith are a lot boozier, Paul told the Sun: “There is lots of laughter.
“There is certainly more drinking going on — much more than before. The only person to stay up more than anybody before was probably Mary [Berry].
“Last night we stayed up until late.”
Prue was also interviewed by the paper, and revealed that the night before their chat was a particularly heavy one.
“Quite a lot of us were drinking Coca-Cola this morning, if that is a good indication for you,” she said. “Last night, Sandi had asked the makeup and wardrobe girls to come and have a drink, so then it turned into a party. It was great fun.”
‘Bake Off’ will be back on our screens later this month and the big reveal of its slot on the schedules was met with mixed responses from fans - and a particularly unimpressed reaction from the BBC.
The corporation was not impressed with Channel 4’s decision to move the show to a Tuesday night, which meant it would clash with their new show ‘Big Family Cookery Showdown’.
Announcing that they would therefore be moving their latest cookery programme to Wednesdays to avoid the clash, a spokesperson said: “Channel 4′s decision to move ‘Bake Off’ from its long-term traditional Wednesday slot will be a surprise to many viewers who may see this as a cynical move.
“We never intended for our new cookery show to clash with theirs. There is room for both and we don’t, in this instance, see any public value in two public service broadcasters going head-to-head in this way.”