The BBC is planning to launch a rival to Channel 4’s ‘Great British Bake Off’ after all, despite reports claiming that they wouldn’t be doing so.
Last month, the chairman of BBC Trust, Sir David Clementi, shot down rumours that the Beeb would be planning to go toe-to-toe with Channel 4 when ‘Bake Off’ returns to our screens in its new home, insisting a “copycat” show would be a “disappointment”.
However, The Sun has now claimed that the BBC is planning a new show in its place, which will act as a ‘Bake Off’ rival.
An insider says: “Launching their own version of the show has long been rumoured since Channel 4 swooped in on ‘Bake Off’.
“But things have picked up pace in the last few weeks and very high-level discussions have happened where a BBC version of a cookery or baking show that would directly compete with Paul and Channel 4 has been seriously talked about.”
Although Paul Hollywood will be sticking with ‘Bake Off’ on Channel 4, the source added that his former co-star Mary Berry will not be appearing in the BBC’s new show, nor will presenters Mel and Sue, both of whom quit ‘Bake Off’ when it was bought out.
This could mean they’re lining up for former ‘Bake Off’ champion Nadiya Hussain though, who BBC controller Charlotte Moore said we could look forward to seeing more of in 2017.
‘Bake Off’ will debut on Channel 4 later in the year, with reports suggesting it will launch with a celebrity special, in aid of Stand Up To Cancer.
It’s still not known who will take on presenting duties, or who will help Paul Hollywood with judging.