The BBC is planning to launch a rival to Channel 4’s ‘Great British Bake Off’ after all, despite reports claiming that they wouldn’t be doing so.

Last month, the chairman of BBC Trust, Sir David Clementi, shot down rumours that the Beeb would be planning to go toe-to-toe with Channel 4 when ‘Bake Off’ returns to our screens in its new home, insisting a “copycat” show would be a “disappointment”.

However, The Sun has now claimed that the BBC is planning a new show in its place, which will act as a ‘Bake Off’ rival.