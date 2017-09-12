‘Great British Bake Off’ fans were up in arms when it was claimed innuendo was being scrapped from the show amid its move to Channel 4.

Turned out that wasn’t true though, and just to prove it, bosses served up a complete filth-fest of an episode that would even have had Mary, Mel and Sue blushing on Tuesday (12 September).

Bread Week started off with a bit of gentle innuendo.

A teacake certainly lent itself nicely to a classic bun-based pun:

But things stepped up a gear during a particularly saucy chat between Prue and Paul.

As they discussed how to bake the perfect cottage loaf, Paul’s description of the pitfalls involved in his technical challenge certainly raised some eyebrows:

The top doesn't always take control of the bottom. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/hvyg7J0AJc — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) September 12, 2017

After Paul admitted he “drives his finger” through to dough to ensure it keeps its shape, Prue had a pressing question:

Do you flour your finger?

Our innuendo-meter is officially broken.

The amount of innuendo here is absolutely ridiculous. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/cwbp0612Pc — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) September 12, 2017

Cottaging with a big bottom, with an explosive top and a floury finger... and I'm done. #GBBO — Lee Binding (@LeeBinding) September 12, 2017

How much experience does Paul have with a bottom blowing off a top? #gbbo — Neil Mathews (@NeilJMathews) September 12, 2017

the innuendos on #GBBO are pure filth tonight , tight balls , do you flour your finger and the top will blow off #paulhollywood stop it 🤤💦 — Kimberley Loftus (@klofty85) September 12, 2017

"You've got to be able to bond the top with the bottom."



Paul knows. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/5FJvvc2cdt — Tim Doble (@BetterThanToday) September 12, 2017

I asked Paul to oil his finger before he pushed it in..



He used flour instead. #GBBO 😢 pic.twitter.com/C2tfUMj3GR — Kip Hakes (@kiphakes) September 12, 2017

this episode of GBBO is pure filth "do you flour your finger?" — ~♥Rebecca♥~ (@RebeccaxRK) September 12, 2017

But the ridiculous chat continued when the bakers presented their efforts to the judges.

As Prue assessed Kate’s cottage loaf, viewers could have been forgiven for thinking she was discussing something else entirely:

If that wasn’t enough, Stacey had felt it appropriate to show us her “finger treatment”, and it all got rather uncomfortable.

“I just know how Paul does it,” Stacey remarked.

We have no words, but this lot did:

Oh god they're all American pie-ing the bread I can't watch #GBBO — Emmy Griffiths (@emmyfg) September 12, 2017

me when Stacey did the two finger trick #GBBO pic.twitter.com/kiHBWKaDkm — 🌻Caitlin Hawkins🌻 (@CaitlinMaiH) September 12, 2017

Stacey... doing the finger thing..?



I wanted a light hearted show about cakes, not the lifelong absence of sleep. #BreadWeek #GBBO — Mike (@MikePettit89) September 12, 2017

What's with all the fingering on #GBBO and how does that woman know how Paul fingers ? — Martin Coleman (@MartinColeman3) September 12, 2017

You'd never get away with fingering a loaf like that on the BBC 😳 #GBBO2017 #bakeoff #gbbo — Lynne Wilson (@mrslynniewilson) September 12, 2017

Things didn’t get any less X-rated as the showstopper round got underway.

After being told they had to serve up a bread sculpture that had three different types of bread with three natural colourings, this was what Yan created:

It was clearly a grower, not a shower:

Channel 4

Outrageous.

Elsewhere, someone other than Steven was crowned Star Baker.

Breaking his consecutive run of wins was Julia, after a consistent performance in all three rounds.

Sadly, it was also time for another person to leave the tent.

And we’re pretty bereft to reveal it was the brilliant Flo 😭😭😭

Oh wonderful Flo, so sad to see you go. Thanks for the sunshine you've brought to our tellies. Long may you bake! #BreadWeek #GBBO pic.twitter.com/sXRKyGGPvI — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) September 12, 2017

Flo, we’ll miss you dearly.

‘The Great British Bake Off’ continues next Tuesday at 8pm on Channel 4.

12 Most Controversial 'Great British Bake Off' Moments