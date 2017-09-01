This week’s “illusion”-themed challenge on ‘Great British Bake Off’ really set the new series off with a bang, with each contestant turning out a cake that looked like… well… something that wasn’t a cake.

While there was plenty to applaud, it was Steven Carter-Bailey who really stole the show, getting a personal handshake from Paul Hollywood and the title of Star Baker for his BLT-inspired cake.

However, a quick glance through his Instagram page reveals Steven pretty much had this challenge in the bag, as he’s previously shared a few more of his unique baking creations with his followers.

Channel 4 Steven and his impressive sandwich cake

Steven’s efforts range from the zany…

… to the elaborate and intricate…

...to the eerily realistic...

And as for the detail on this cat cake…

Oh wait, that’s just a picture of a cat.

Still, an otherwise stellar effort from Steven, and we can’t wait to see what he pulls out of the bag in the next few weeks.

After months of speculation about how it would fare in its new home, ‘Great British Bake Off’ finally made its Channel 4 debut on Tuesday (29 August), getting the thumbs up from viewers, critics and even past winners of the show, including John Whaite, who claimed he preferred it to its BBC incarnation.

‘Bake Off’ also drew in impressive ratings for Channel 4, and while they were significantly down compared to last year’s run on the BBC, Channel 4 recorded their highest viewing figures since the opening ceremony of the 2012 Paralympic Games.

‘Great British Bake Off’ continues on Tuesday (5 September) at 8pm on Channel 4.

