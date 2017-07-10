Former ‘Great British Bake Off’ presenter Sue Perkins has admitted she was considering quitting the show long before last year’s Channel 4 controversy kicked off.

Over the summer, Sue announced that she and presenting partner Mel Giedroyc would not be sticking with ‘Bake Off’ when it made the jump to Channel 4, out of loyalty to the BBC.

However, Sue has now confessed that the thought of leaving had already played on her mind years earlier, when a trip to Tibet made her reconsider her priorities.