Why The Great Gatsby Remains The Best Reflection Of The American Dream

TPG via Getty Images

The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald was published in 1925, before its author was even thirty years old. In the book, Fitzgerald more or less predicts the Stock Market Crash of 1929. After a summer of wild parties and booze-soaked soirées, a drunken Daisy runs down Myrtle killing her in the road, and on that night Gatsby’s dream dies too. Fitzgerald once said of the 1920s that he was pretty sure “living wasn’t the reckless, careless business these people thought.” He knew something was fundamentally wrong with the moral fabric of society and he predicted that it was only a matter of time before the whole “bonanza” came tumbling down. And it did. “As if reluctant to die outmoded in its bed, the decade leapt to a spectacular death in October 1929.” The morning after Daisy kills Myrtle, her long-suffering husband Wilson​ ​kills​ ​Gatsby​ ​as​ ​he​ ​finishes​ ​taking​ ​a​ ​swim​ ​in​ ​his​ ​spectacular​ ​pool. Now, in our own time, we see a similar sense of moral unease about the way people are making money, the way the American Dream is being realized. That was true when we made the film a few years ago ​and I think it is still true now, maybe even more so. Certainly, the bankers, the politicians, and the real-estate moguls, the very same ones who would have attended Gatsby’s glittering parties almost a century ago, are still the ones running the show. Maybe they never stopped. Either way, critics tend to say that ​The Great Gatsby is the Great American Novel of the 20th Century — I would proffer that it is looking pretty prescient of the 21st Century as well. You certainly could not get a better reflection of the period we are in currently, for my money, than Nick Carraway’s observation the first time he attends one of Gatsby’s​ ​parties:​ ​“It’s​ ​like​ ​an​ ​amusement​ ​park.” When I was a very young boy, growing up in a small town in Australia, my father ran the local cinema, down the road. Naturally, I saw a lot of movies. But from the moment I saw ​Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid​, I knew what I wanted to be. I wanted to be Robert Redford. To a kid like me, a dreamer growing up in the middle of nowhere, he was the coolest. And so I guess it makes sense that I can still remember when, a few years later, I went to see his 1974 version of ​The Great Gatsby​, full of excitement; after all, this was “the new Redford film.” I remember, when the final credits rolled, that I sat there in the dark thinking “wow, that was really, really beautiful, but I don’t ‘quite get it’” — to be honest, I left the cinema with no clear idea of who this Gatsby character was. Had he killed a man, or hadn’t he? He sure looked great in his pink suit and flashy yellow sports car, but was I even supposed to like him? A few years after that, in high school, I read the book, as do most kids. But, like most kids, that didn’t help at all. Probably, it made things worse. As time passed, Redford, of course, stayed cool as hell in films like ​All the President’s Men​, ​Three Days of the Condor​, ​The Natural — the list goes on and on and on — and I started to gravitate more and more towards theater and the many other creative aspects of my life. For a long time, I confess, I gave no further thought to the perennially​ ​mysterious​ ​Jay​ ​Gatsby. Whenever I finish any long project I like to go off on what I call “a debriefing adventure” — to rest and to get my “imaginator” running again. In 2001, I’d just finished ​Moulin Rouge and I decided that this time I would take the Trans Siberian Express across Russia, from Beijing through Manchuria and Irkutsk and on to Moscow. Alone. I suppose I thought this would be romantic. A first-class cabin was reserved and off I went. And, well, my cabin was a sardine tin, with a rackety air conditioner and an old babushka handing me a hose and yelling “This! You go! Now! Shower!” I quickly realized that this was not going to be the great poetic experience I’d​ ​had​ ​in​ ​mind​ ​—​ ​it​ ​was​ ​going​ ​to​ ​be​ ​more​ ​like​ ​Crime​ ​and​ ​Punishment​.

Sunset Boulevard via Getty Images American actor Robert Redford on the set of The Great Gatsby based on the novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald, and directed by British Jack Clayton

Luckily, I’d packed a generous supply of Australian red wine, plus a few audiobooks on this new contraption called the ‘iPod.’ One of those books just so happened to be The Great Gatsby. A few hours into the trip and already feeling sorry for myself, I succumbed to temptation, uncorked the wine, put in my headphones, poured, and, as I lay back and began to listen — “In my younger and more vulnerable years my father gave me some advice that I’ve been turning over in my mind ever since” — watching the birch trees rush by through the darkening window — “‘Whenever you feel like criticizing any one,’ he told me, ‘just remember that all the people in this world haven’t had the advantages that you’ve had’” — feeling the rhythm of the train, the power of Fitzgerald’s storytelling, his incredible poetry, suddenly I found myself hearing and understanding Jay Gatsby for the first time. I spent the whole next day waiting for night to fall so I could have the same experience all over again. And when I finally did get to those immortal finishing words — “Tomorrow we will run faster, stretch out our arms farther... And one fine morning — So we beat on, boats against the current, borne back ceaselessly into the past…” — There I was, alone, racing across the plains of Siberia and, suddenly, I was gripped with an overwhelming​ ​passion​ ​to​ ​make​ ​a​ ​movie​ ​of​ ​the​ ​Great​ ​American​ ​Novel. SUBSCRIBE AND FOLLOW ENTERTAINMENT Get top stories and blog posts emailed to me each day. Newsletters may offer personalized content or advertisements. Learn more Newsletter Please enter a valid email address Thank you for signing up! You should receive an email to confirm your subscription shortly. There was a problem processing your signup; please try again later Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Podcast

Snapchat

Google+

Pinterest CLOSE For my wife Catherine Martin and me, part of our creative joy is immersing ourselves in and living the life of whatever project we’re doing. Once we are committed, we take all our creative collaborators into that world with us. For Moulin Rouge we moved to Paris and steeped ourselves in the world of the ​fin de siècle and the Montmartre of the 1890s. For Gatsby, we followed in Fitzgerald’s footsteps, arriving in New York City by ocean liner, as Fitzgerald once had, to glimpse that “Incalculable city … built on a wish… a miracle of foamy light suspended by the stars… this was the greatest nation and there was gala in the air!” Soon, there wasn’t an inch of Long Island that we hadn’t covered. Or a fingerbowl of champagne we hadn’t drunk. And on the way back into Manhattan, yes, we too put the top down and absolutely: “The city seen from the Queensboro Bridge is always the city seen for the first time, in its first wild promise of all the mystery and the beauty in the world.” With our team, we went on to read all of Fitzgerald’s love letters and short stories, and we met with the leading scholars, and were very fortunate to have their help, especially the wonderful Anne Margaret Daniel and James L. West III, who edited ​Trimalchio​, the early galley version of ​The Great Gatsby​, as well as Don C. Skemer, the curator of rare books at the Princeton Library. We even had the good fortune of spending one warm summer afternoon amid the campus ivy, thumbing through the original handwritten manuscript of the book that you now hold in your hands. Of course, we couldn’t help but also experiment with F. Scott and Zelda’s infamous passion for alcohol… Did I mention that? Maybe we went a bit far with that one… To quote him: “One’s perfect, two’s too much, and three is never enough.” Sadly, we were never arrested for dancing in the fountain outside the Plaza Hotel, but writing this reminds me… Jokes aside, I can say honestly that I feel like I did come​ ​to​ ​know​ ​F.​ ​Scott. One thing I learned, and this was a major signpost for both me and my cowriter and longtime collaborator Craig Pearce, as we worked on the screenplay, is that Fitzgerald was a great fan of Joseph Conrad’s work, especially ​Heart of Darkness (1899). Francis Coppola’s ​Apocalypse Now​, which is a retelling of that book, is one of my all-time favorite films; and, like the book, the film is built on the Orphean myth of an innocent who journeys into an underworld, a place of lost souls, encountering an iconic, demonic figure. In ​Apocalypse Now this is Marlon Brando’s Walt Kurtz. What is interesting about these characters is that while they at first appear to be the main characters, they don’t actually transform or evolve at all as the story progresses, as we might expect of a protagonist. Instead, Kurtz dies the same man he was on the day Willard finds him, with ‘the horror’ on his lips. Gatsby, another of these characters, we realized, dies the same “elegant roughneck” that he was on the night Nick first meets him at one of his parties, with “Daisy” on his lips. In ​Apocalypse Now it is Willard, the narrator, who is transformed, through his encounter with Kurtz. And in ​Gatsby it is Nick Carraway, also the narrator, who is transformed through his encounter with Jay. While the novel is named for Mr. Gatsby, the truth, we realized, is​ ​that​ ​this​ ​is​ ​Nick’s​ ​story. Fitzgerald is very deft at this: Nick is actually writing his own book, within Fitzgerald’s book, about the strange, slightly ominous neighbour he just so happens to have moved in next door to. In the early pages, he tells us about “Gatsby, the man who gives his name to this book.” In Chapter 3, he reflects, “Reading over what I have written so far…” In other words, Nick is using the process of writing to chart the course of his changing feelings for Gatsby. At the outset he confides to the reader that Gatsby “represented everything for which I have an unaffected scorn,” but by the end, the last thing he calls out to Gatsby before he dies is: “They’re a rotten crowd…. You’re worth the whole damn bunch put together.” It is Nick who is transformed​ ​by​ ​his​ ​journey​ ​into​ ​and​ ​then​ ​out​ ​of​ ​disillusionment.

Bettmann via Getty Images