This time last week, Greg James had an unwinnable battle on his hands. While most of us were facing weather-related issues as the “Beast from the East” hit the UK, the Radio 1 DJ was attempting to climb the Three Peaks and cycle the distance between them for Sport Relief.

As listeners of his Radio 1 show will know, Greg was forced to call it all off on day four and after a well-earned weekend of “rest and doing nothing”, he’s busy digesting everything that happened.

“I watched some of the videos back at the weekend and it was odd,” he tells HuffPost UK. “I watched, not quite recognising the person in it.

“I can’t quite believe we managed to do what we managed to do in those few days. We climbed a couple of mountains, 300 miles on a bike. That is not me, I didn’t recognise that person, it was quite bizarre.”

Day one of the challenge - officially titled Pedal To The Peaks, affectionately nicknamed the Gregathlon - involved scaling Mount Snowdon, where plummeting temperatures and snowfall began to hinder the presenter.

“It was very difficult because it was very windy and incredibly cold,” Greg explains. “It was about -10°C on the face with the wind and it was properly steep and very snowy at the top, so we had to put our crampons on.

“That was a genuine challenge and in those weather conditions, it’s doable but you do need a team of people that know what they were doing. I was luckily with people who knew what they were doing so that made it a lot better.

“But that in itself was a very tough challenge and to then get on a bike and do 80 miles after that, was incredibly tough.

“The thing that was just mentally gruelling is that you have to concentrate at all times. You have to be looking around, looking for potholes, making sure you don’t hit a cat’s eye and fall off and be an idiot. You can get a really bad injury pretty quickly.”

From there, things only got tougher and when his second scheduled climb, to the summit of Scafell Pike, took place, “what felt like arctic conditions” had descended.

“I was absolutely fucking knackered,” he says. “It’s a hard climb, it takes about three and a half hours to climb it in those conditions. It’s relentless.

“You’ve got kit on you, I’d been cycling and I knew that I had to cycle back that day. And also that I had to then descend the mountain, it was a full-on week of having to do radio appearances - though that was the whole point of it - but you always have to be on.

“You’re always telling everyone how you’re feeling and trying to rally the troops, it takes a lot of energy.

“So at the top when they said, ‘Give us a heroic pose’, I went ‘Well that would be a lie’. I just collapsed on the structure at the summit.”

The resulting picture was posted on social media and, well, it’s pretty self-explanatory: