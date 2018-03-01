Greg James has been forced to end his Sport Relief ‘Gregathlon’ early, after a “frustrating” day of battling against the worsening weather conditions.

For months, Greg has been preparing to climb the Three Peaks and cycle the 500 miles between them but on Thursday (1 March), day four of his challenge, he was forced to call it off.

Speaking live on Radio 1, he said: “It’s been a really frustrating day today, we’ve been in and out of meetings and discussing everything, talking to experts and working out how to get to Fort William and how safe it is to climb Ben Nevis.

“There’s never been a red warning issued in Scotland, ever.