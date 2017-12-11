A lawyer representing survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire has questioned whether justice will be delivered if the public inquiry into the tragedy fails to pass a diversity “smell test”.

On the opening day of the investigation, barrister Leslie Thomas raised fresh concerns that the inquiry’s independent expert advisory panel lacks people from different backgrounds.

Thomas made reference to the largely white, male lawyers who appeared before inquiry chief Sir Martin Moore-Bick at the start of a two-day procedural hearing on Monday.

He contrasted the “homogenised group” to the “diverse group of people” that made up survivors and families of the victims who were witnessing proceedings.