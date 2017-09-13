George Osborne Thinks Austerity Had Nothing To Do With The Grenfell Tower Fire

George Osborne thinks the austerity he imposed on the UK had nothing to do with the Grenfell Tower fire, it has emerged.

The David Cameron-era Chancellor turned London Evening Standard editor said “instant experts” have “rushed to blame” the blaze on cutbacks by the local council, the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea (RBKC).

In an interview with Esquire, it was also claimed Osborne also told allies he would not stop attacking Theresa May until she is “chopped up in bags in my freezer”.

“I was sceptical of the instant experts in other papers who rushed to blame the whole thing on Kensington and Chelsea Council saving costs,” he said, reportedly claiming the flammable cladding was in use in the UK long before austerity had an impact.