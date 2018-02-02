New Schools Built Without Sprinklers Despite Grenfell Shock, Say Unions

Ministers stand accused of a “shockingly cavalier” approach to fire safety after it emerged some schools are being built without sprinklers.

Since 2010, just 35% of new schools have been fitted with sprinklers and union leaders have written to Education Secretary Damian Hinds to demand action.

Selsey Academy, in West Sussex, is being rebuilt after it burned down in 2016, but will have no sprinklers fitted because, as a new building, it can be classed as “low risk” under Government guidance.

The Fire Brigades Union and the National Education Union say the Grenfell Tower fire “should have been a defining moment” on fire safety, but claim a rush to build new schools cheaply is driving decision.