An independent review into fire safety laws in the aftermath of the Grenfell Tower disaster has found regulations that allow landlords and contractors to take “shortcuts” are “not fit for purpose”.

Dame Judith Hackitt, the former chair of the Health and Safety Executive, who led the review, said she was “shocked” by some of the practices she encountered and called for a “new intelligent system of regulation and enforcement” for high-rise buildings.

“The mindset of doing things as cheaply as possible and passing on responsibility for problems and shortcomings to others must stop,” she said.

Labour MP David Lammy, who lost a friend in the fire, said the findings were “damning and deeply concerning”.

In September, HuffPost UK spoke to experts in the fire safety industry who warned a “broken” system of fire safety needed to be overhauled in the aftermath of the disaster.

The HuffPost analysis also found crucial fire safety tests are carried out on less than one-in-twenty at-risk buildings each year.

Dame Judith is at pains to make clear high-rise buildings were safe, but only following an ”unprecedented” round of checks following the deadly blaze in Kensington.

Monday’s review, which will report in full later this year and is looking at regulations covering refurbishments and those covering routine fire safety, was commissioned by the Government after the devastating tower fire in which 71 people were killed.

The report found:

Regulations and guidance are “too complex and unclear”

The means of assessing the competency of key people involved in the system is “inadequate”, with those involved with high-rise buildings needing no special qualifications

The route for residents to escalate concerns is “unclear and inadequate”

Sanctions against those who fail to follow the rules “are too weak”

Lammy said: “Dame Hackitt’s findings are damning and deeply concerning but hardly a surprise in light of the Grenfell Tower fire. We have to say never again. No more cutting corners and no more prioritising cost savings over safety.

“After failing to heed the warnings made to successive Housing Ministers and not acting on the recommendations of the Lakanal House inquest, the Government clearly have to take overdue action on the basis of the findings of this interim report and prepare for an urgent overhaul of existing fire safety regulations when the final report is published in the New Year.”