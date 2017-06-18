Grenfell Tower Residents To Be Paid £5,500 This Week After Homes Destroyed

Residents whose homes were destroyed in the Grenfell Tower fire will receive a Government down-payment of at least £5,500 from Monday, Downing Street has announced.

The money comes from the £5 million government emergency fund previously announced, and support workers will help those who need it access it.

No 10 said the £500 cash payment is already being handed out and further payments will be available tomorrow from the Westway Centre and the nearby post office in Portobello Road.

The payment will be available be available to people who do not have bank accounts and for those needing to pay for funerals.

In a statement, Prime Minister Theresa May said:

“As we continue to respond to the needs of the community, our focus is on ensuring that all of those affected by this unimaginable tragedy get the right support as quickly as possible. “My government will continue to do absolutely everything possible to help all of those affected through the difficult days, weeks, months and years ahead.”

The response follows criticism of both the local and national government response to the tragedy being inadequate.

Nisha Parti, a film producer who has been helping organise help for victims of the fire in Kensington, revealed survivors of the Grenfell fire are being given just £10 by authorities when they are checked in to hotels.

And the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan spoke out about the “poor response” from the council and the government, a sentiment that was shared by many local residents, he said

But the Toy leader of Kensington and Chelsea Borough Council, Nicholas Paget-Brown, insisted there had been an “an effective coordinated relief effort”.