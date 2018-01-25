A woman who was caught up in the Grenfell Tower fire at three months pregnant has revealed she gave birth to possibly the disaster’s youngest survivor.

Maryam Adam, 40, and her husband, Abdulwahad, 41, were asleep in their fourth floor flat when the blaze started, and were among the first to escape the burning building.

The couple lost their home and close friends in the inferno which killed 71 people on 14 June last year.

But six months later Adam gave birth to “miracle” baby boy Mohammed in November, she revealed to The Mirror.