Grieving Mum Whose Teen Son Died Got The Kindest Christmas Gift From Strangers

A woman mourning the loss of her teenage son was left overcome with emotion when kind strangers gave up their time to edit a video of him singing.

Angela McElhiney’s only video of her son singing was crackly and his voice was barely audible.

She shared the clip on Reddit and asked if anyone could fix the audio to make the quality better, or at the very least give her some tips so she could do it herself.

It wasn’t long before the internet responded and Angela now has more than 20 versions of her son Nathan singing, each bringing a new dimension to the song and endless comfort to her.

darling , you will be missed . ill always carry you in spirit. fly high my angel 💕 #neverforgetnathan pic.twitter.com/KCTbHZ6L8v — melàni (@ohkaymell) October 10, 2016

Angela, from Oklahoma, US, explained that her son Nathan took his own life in October, just one month before his 16th birthday.

Following his death, one of her greatest comforts was a video of him singing ‘Wayfaring Stranger’ in his school’s gymnasium.

The song is about “someone going, basically, to heaven”, she explained.

However the quality of the video was bad and there was a lot of coughing and shuffling in the background during the performance.

“It was such a bad recording and I just wanted to be able to hear him better,” Angela told CNN. “Right now, I feel like it’s very therapeutic because I feel like it’s the journey he’s taking.”

Here is the original version...

After asking for help on Reddit, a swarm of kind strangers came to her aid and she ended up with numerous versions of her son singing, each of which brought out something different.

“I never expected so much kindness and so many people taking time out of their day,” she said.

The grieving mum has since thanked those who helped her, adding that her family “can’t express their gratitude enough”.

She said the kindness of strangers - and her new and improved video of Nathan singing - has made her first Christmas without him a little more bearable.

Here are just some of the newer versions of Nathan singing...