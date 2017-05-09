All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    09/05/2017 12:31 BST

    Charlie Dimmock Hints At 'Ground Force' Revival For 20th Anniversary

    It originally ran for 12 series between 1997 and 2005.

    Fans of gardening makeover shows rejoice, as ‘Ground Force’ could be returning to our screens. 

    One of the series’ former stars, Charlie Dimmock, has hinted at a potential revival to mark its 20th anniversary. 

    BBC
    'Ground Force' ran from 1997 to 2005

    ‘Ground Force’ ran for 12 series between 1997 and 2005, with millions tuning in to see Charlie and her co-stars Alan Titchmarsh and Tommy Walsh transform the back gardens of unsuspecting members of the public. 

    And with September marking 20 years since it first appeared on BBC Two, horticulturist Charlie told The Sun she’s heard plans are afoot to celebrate it. 

    “I have heard whisperings,” she said, before admitting she fears she may now be too old to do the programme. 

    “I know Tommy says, ‘Oh yeah we could do it again’,” she said. 

    However, she did reveal she “didn’t really miss” working on the show, adding: “I was doing other things. We had quite a long run on ‘Ground Force’. We did it for eight, nine years so it was enough.”

    PA Archive/PA Images
    Charlie has hinted at a 'Ground Force' revival

    Alan Titchmarsh recently revealed he “feels bad” for the show inspiring the 90s craze for decking in back gardens, calling it his “Achilles Heel”.

    Speaking to the Telegraph, he said: “I have no doubt that when I’m put in the ground eventually they will deck my grave.

    “I do feel a bit bad about it, yes. But then Chanel didn’t apologise for her little black dress, did she?”

    30 Great Things About Growing Up In 1990s Britain
    MORE:uktvAlan TitchmarshCharlie DimmockGround ForceTommy Walsh

    Conversations