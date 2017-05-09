One of the series’ former stars, Charlie Dimmock , has hinted at a potential revival to mark its 20th anniversary.

Fans of gardening makeover shows rejoice, as ‘Ground Force’ could be returning to our screens.

‘Ground Force’ ran for 12 series between 1997 and 2005, with millions tuning in to see Charlie and her co-stars Alan Titchmarsh and Tommy Walsh transform the back gardens of unsuspecting members of the public.

And with September marking 20 years since it first appeared on BBC Two, horticulturist Charlie told The Sun she’s heard plans are afoot to celebrate it.

“I have heard whisperings,” she said, before admitting she fears she may now be too old to do the programme.

“I know Tommy says, ‘Oh yeah we could do it again’,” she said.

However, she did reveal she “didn’t really miss” working on the show, adding: “I was doing other things. We had quite a long run on ‘Ground Force’. We did it for eight, nine years so it was enough.”