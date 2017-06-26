Grown Man Steals The Show As 'Flower Girl' At His Cousin's Wedding

Flower girls are usually under the age of eight. They show up to weddings in adorable dresses, warm hearts by throwing a few petals, then fall asleep at the end of the ceremony.

Patrick Casey is not your average flower girl.

The 28-year-old recently convinced his cousin, Andria Farthing, to allow him to be the ‘flower man’ at her wedding in Wisconsin, US.

Casey told HuffPost he got on with Farthing’s now-husband as soon as they met and had a sneaking suspicion the pair would get married.

“I was lobbying to be their ‘flower man’ even before they were engaged,” he said.

“A little later, after their engagement, they honoured me by bestowing me with the duty I so craved.”

As children, Casey and Farthing were once flower girl and ring bearer at a wedding together, so Casey used her wedding to remind everyone how far they’d come.

“I used the same flower basket that she used when we were in that wedding together as children,” he said.

“A good marriage includes a lot of laughing, so what’s wrong with a bit of fun at your wedding with someone you both love and who loves you both?”

Nothing at all sir. Nothing at all.