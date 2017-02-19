Kit Harington’s many fans will be relieved.

While they sit it out until the return of ‘Game of Thrones’ later in the year, their favourite tousle-haired actor is set to star in the BBC’s brand new drama giving a fresh perspective on the notorious Gunpowder Plot, the infamous act of treason that nearly finished off the British King and his Parliament in 1605.

Kit will star alongside Liv Tyler, Mark Gatiss and Peter Mullan in the three-part series, written by Ronan Bennett.

Every year on 5 November, we mark the discovery of the Gunpowder Plot in London in 1605 with bonfires and fireworks. It is invariably called Guy Fawkes Day because many people believe – erroneously – that the plot was devised by Guy Fawkes.