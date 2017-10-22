Gunpowder’s Brutal Violence Proves A Little Too Much For Some Squeamish Viewers

Kit Harrington wasn’t the only thing ‘Gunpowder’ had in common with ‘Game Of Thrones’ - there was plenty of gruesome violence too, which proved too much for some viewers to stomach.
The BBC’s brand new period drama, which chronicles the attempt in 1605 to blow up the House Of Lords, debuted on BBC One on Saturday (21 Oct) night.
But the brutal scenes left many viewers feeling a little queasy, particularly one that showed a young priest being hung, drawn and quartered alive.
Let’s just say it left nothing to the imagination.
In the graphic sequence, Daniel Smith (Thom Ashley) is dropped from the gallows and still alive, sliced open, before his insides are ripped from his body. Then his hands, feet,and finally head are chopped off.
It definitely wasn’t for the faint of heart...
While others felt people needed to get a grip...
Kit Harrington recently described the drama as his “baby”. He told the Press Association: “I loved being involved as a producer in this from genesis, from coming up with the idea to finding a brilliant writer that wanted to do it with us, to finding a brilliant director who wanted to direct it with us, to casting it.
“You know, I was involved from the very start. I understand now what they mean when they say it’s my baby.”