Gunpowder’s Brutal Violence Proves A Little Too Much For Some Squeamish Viewers

Kit Harrington wasn’t the only thing ‘Gunpowder’ had in common with ‘Game Of Thrones’ - there was plenty of gruesome violence too, which proved too much for some viewers to stomach. The BBC’s brand new period drama, which chronicles the attempt in 1605 to blow up the House Of Lords, debuted on BBC One on Saturday (21 Oct) night.

BBC

But the brutal scenes left many viewers feeling a little queasy, particularly one that showed a young priest being hung, drawn and quartered alive. Let’s just say it left nothing to the imagination. In the graphic sequence, Daniel Smith (Thom Ashley) is dropped from the gallows and still alive, sliced open, before his insides are ripped from his body. Then his hands, feet,and finally head are chopped off.

BBC

It definitely wasn’t for the faint of heart...

That execution scene in #Gunpowder has just sent the girlfriend to bed with an uttering of "fuck this shit" — Not A Daddy Longlegs (@DarwinsWetDream) October 21, 2017

Although it was set as a true representation, not really sure it was my ideal Saturday night viewing. 🤢🤢🤢#Gunpowder — Cath (@purpleglostick) October 21, 2017

Gunpowder was surprisingly graphic. I couldn’t look at all of it but I believe it is important people realise how horrific history is! — Emilie Mules (@Emiliemooles) October 21, 2017

#Gunpowder: gory, graphic & gripping.Loved it but feeling a bit queasy from early scenes so will need a week to recover for next episode. — Jackie Saunders (@JackieASaunders) October 21, 2017

Watching that Tv show on BBC called Gunpowder and it's the most distressing thing I've ever watched — Adam | 45® (@NiNjAzZ_45) October 21, 2017

We were enjoying #Gunpowder until they stuck in those unnecessarily long gruesome execution scenes. It felt really gratuitous. — Jon Paine (@JonPaine2) October 21, 2017

This execution scene is one of the most painful things I've ever witnessed on TV #Gunpowder — Megan 🐝 (@meganmaryrose) October 21, 2017

I’m well aware #Gunpowder is full of accuracy but I’ve just eaten my breakfast and I’m trying to drink my tea — Claire T (@needaphone) October 22, 2017

The Gunpowder Plot - made me feel quite ill. — Marilyn Rodwell (@outofthecocoa) October 21, 2017

Nice of the BBC to show us how someone is hung, drawn and quartered 😳 #gunpowder — Melanie (@_mels13) October 21, 2017

I had to turn #Gunpowder off after 30 mins for the same reason I don't watch Isis beheading videos. — Alan Davidson (@Atticus_F_inch) October 22, 2017

Execution scenes in Gunpowder on BBC One were incredibly violent last night. And historically accurate. — Orestis Bastounis (@MrBastounis) October 22, 2017

Please advise how I can watch gunpowder but skip over the drawing and quartering. thanks. — Alex Heeney (@bwestcineaste) October 22, 2017

#Gunpowder 👌🏻 and not even for the Kit Harington perving! Although I did feel sick after one particular scene 🙈🙈🙈 — 🎃 Scare 'Em 👻 (@Emma_Lou_84) October 22, 2017

While others felt people needed to get a grip...

Havnt watched #Gunpowder yet but looking at the cry babies on here moaning about the gore, I can’t wait. History was brutal people. Man up — Danny M (@dannydamanny85) October 22, 2017

Brutal but historically accurate Maybe you more delicate souls should go to bed before 9pm if it upsets you #Gunpowder — yunus eftelioglu (@muhammetgwkzy) October 22, 2017

Just reviewed #Gunpowder. Seriously, the violence is not that bad. Woosies complaining need to get out more. https://t.co/f4PzhqzAyF — Nada (@republik_now) October 22, 2017

To those who are horrified at the "Gore" please pick up a history book. Britain was build on blood, rape and plundering #Gunpowder — Rachel Harrison (@rachelannharri1) October 21, 2017

I wonder how many BBC viewers will complain about the graphic scenes in #Gunpowder even though this stuff actually happened regularly? 🤔 — Bethany Callbutt (@BethanyCallbutt) October 21, 2017

All these people complaining about #Gunpowder, there’s no escaping history and it’s true horrid, horrid colours and harsh reality — Megan-Anne (@MeganAnneFilm) October 21, 2017

Kit Harrington recently described the drama as his “baby”. He told the Press Association: “I loved being involved as a producer in this from genesis, from coming up with the idea to finding a brilliant writer that wanted to do it with us, to finding a brilliant director who wanted to direct it with us, to casting it. “You know, I was involved from the very start. I understand now what they mean when they say it’s my baby.”