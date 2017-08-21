Daniel Hannan Thinks Dead Actor Philip Seymour Hoffman Should Play Steve Bannon

Brexiteer Daniel Hannan thinks the dead actor Philip Seymour Hoffman is still alive and should play Steve Bannon, according to a tweet he hastily deleted.
The Oscar-winning Capote actor passed away from a drug overdose in 2014 in an event widely-reported across news and show business outlets.
A candlelit vigil was held near the 46-year-old’s Manhattan home, Broadway dimmed its lights in tribute and Hollywood superstar Cate Blanchett even dedicated her BAFTA award to Seymour Hoffman.
All of this apparently passed the Tory MEP for South East England by, however, as Hannan tweeted “this guy” should play former Donald Trump strategist Bannon in a film about the chaotic US presidency in future.
Hannan was quick to take down his tweet, but not before his error was pointed out by others.