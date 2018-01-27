With just two episodes to go, you’d be forgiven for thinking we’d have more answers than questions when it comes to what on earth is going on in ‘Hard Sun’. That, readers, is not the case.

While Saturday’s (27 January) episode - the fourth of six - did tie up a number of loose ends, it’s fair to say that the hour’s worth of action presented even more questions.

With Hard Sun looming and the end of the series in sight, we’re still genuinely unsure how this will pan out. (Yes: We know it’s all on iPlayer, but it’s more fun watching week-by-week, ok?).

So following the latest installment, here are the right questions we’re asking...

How did Hicks know where to find Renko’s evidence against him?

At the start of the episode, Hicks discovered all of the evidence Renko had been gathering to prove he killed Butler. He was obviously given a password to her computer from MI5, but how did he (or indeed the secret service) know Renko was hiding it all in the roof of her hotel room?