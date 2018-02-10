While the entire series of ‘Hard Sun’ has been available on BBC iPlayer for some time now, the finale has only just aired on normal TV.

And if you’d been watching along at normal pace, you’d be forgiven for being a little disappointed for investing six weeks of your life in it, given what a damp squib the ending turned out to be.

Having shown great promise in its earlier episodes, the finale delivered so little it terms of closure for those who had followed it, with Hard Sun seemingly arriving early to wipe out the world.

While there could be a second series (although we’re not really sure how), if there’s not, those loose ends it has left will remain just that.

With that in mind, here are just seven things that totally frustrated us about the ‘Hard Sun’ finale...

We never found out why Hicks killed Butler

In a flashback, we saw a scene were Hicks shot Butler in the head at point blank range while on a bridge. However, it was not at all clear why he did it.

“I saw you, Alex. I saw what you did... in a video, on that laptop you just lied about, reflected in a mirror, in that horrible bedroom.” Hicks raged. “We can’t ever let them find out about this. Alex, no-one can ever find out about this. No-one.”

After Butler said he was “out of control” and swore “it’s over”, Hicks then pulled a gun on him - but what on earth had Butler supposedly done? Was it to do with the Nicholson or something more sinister?