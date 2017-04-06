Speaking in an interview recorded for Friday’s (7 April) edition of Nick Grimshaw’s Radio 1 Breakfast, the former One Direction star revealed that Adele presented him with one of her own albums to commemorate his birthday.

Harry Styles has revealed what superstar Adele gave him for his 21st birthday and we have to admit, we’re not sure whether it’s a genius present or…um - how do we say this nicely? - a total copout.

He tells Nick: “For my 21st she gave me one of her albums ‘21’ and said: ‘I did some pretty cool stuff when I was 21, good luck.’ I was like... geez.”

Now, Harry’s explanation of why this happened seems legit, but we can’t help wondering exactly how Adele chose the present.

Quite frankly, we need more details. Did the ‘Hello’ superstar simply realise she’d forgotten to buy Harry a present, and reach for a CD she had going spare?

Or perhaps a mooch around HMV resulted in the purchase of some albums in the ‘2 for £10’ range.