Harry Styles’ mum, Anne Twist, has thanked fans for their support following the death of her husband, Robin.

Robin’s death was confirmed by Harry’s representative last week and Anne has now addressed her supported for the first time since.

Thank you for all the love and support our family have been given... Robin would be humbled by the love you have all shown. Thank you ♥️ — Mama Twist (@MrsAnneTwist) June 28, 2017

She tweeted: “Thank you for all the love and support our family have been given... Robin would be humbled by the love you have all shown. Thank you.”

Robin’s death came following a long battle with cancer and Harry’s former One Direction bandmates were among those to share their condolences online.

“Harry my heart really goes out to you such an extremely sad day for us all who knew Robin,” Liam Payne wrote on Instagram. “What a kind, gentle and beautiful soul, a true rarity to find in today’s world. Sometimes they really do take the best of us far too soon. X”

Writing on Twitter, Louis Tomlinson added: “Devastated to hear the news about Robin.

“He was the such a lovely kind and funny guy. Sending all my love to the whole family.”

Anne and Robin got hitched in 2013 with Harry serving as his stepfather’s best man.

While the couple were married for just four years, they had been together for many years, with Robin helping to raise Harry and his sister Gemma during their teenage years.

