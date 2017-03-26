Remember when Adele sent the nation into meltdown with a cryptic advert teasing the release of ‘Hello’ during an ‘X Factor’ ad break? Well, it looks like Harry Styles is going down a similar route for his debut release. The One Direction star whipped fans up into a frenzy, after a teaser for his first solo single aired during ‘The Voice’ on Saturday (25 March) night.

Promotional TV advert for Harry's single, out April 7th. pic.twitter.com/ymDTGxDbc4 — best harry pics (@thestylespics) March 25, 2017

The video showed Harry walking through a darkened room towards an open door, and while we didn’t see his face, he was easily identifiable by his collection of tattoos and his green eyes. The ad flashed up the date of 7 April at the end, suggesting that is when fans can expect to hear his solo efforts. Intriguingly, he also changed all his social media profile pictures to blank white boxes, and also posted three white boxes on his Instagram.

A post shared by @harrystyles on Mar 25, 2017 at 1:54pm PDT

Needless to say the announcement drove fans wild, particularly as it came at exactly the same time news his bandmate Liam Payne had welcomed a baby boy with girlfriend Cheryl was announced.

Idek how i'm surviving rn with harry's solo ad, louis performing and liam being a dad#HS1isComing #congratsLiamandCheryl #ProudofLouis pic.twitter.com/lZiUMT7Lcd — adowek (@lovelylouxhaz) March 25, 2017

On March 25, 2017, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson changed the music industry back to back. — Why Larry Is Real (@WhyLarryIsReal) March 25, 2017

HARRY STYLES BOUTA MAKE THE WHOLE WORLD BUST A NUT — collmeme (@colliscool) March 25, 2017

harry posted blanks on insta*

*louis is performing*

*liam is a dad*

me: #congratsLiamAndCheryl pic.twitter.com/A9FDfjLwHQ — ㅤ (@reguispayne) March 25, 2017

Some fans also noted the significance of the date, given 25 March was when Zayn Mailk left the group in 2015:

25th of march 2015:

- zayn left the band



25th of march 2016:

- zayn drops his album



25th of march 2017:

- liam had a son

- harry styles — bruna (@smolderhes) March 25, 2017

GIRL ZAYN WHO? WHO LEFT ON 25TH MARCH? HARRY STYLES JUST CHANGED THE WHOLE MEANING OF 25TH MARCH pic.twitter.com/3EDN8JAOK7 — sakshit (@dunkrkharry) March 25, 2017

Mark Robert Milan via Getty Images

Harry will be the fourth ex-member of the band to officially unveil solo material, following Zayn’s album ‘Mind Of Mine’, and Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan’s respective efforts to top the UK Singles Chart. Harry has been pretty busy in the time since 1D announced their split hiatus, and will make his big screen debut in Christopher Nolan’s ‘Dunkirk’ later this year.