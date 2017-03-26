All Sections
    26/03/2017 10:05 BST | Updated 26/03/2017 10:11 BST

    Harry Styles Sends Fans Into Meltdown With Suprise Trailer For Debut Single

    His first solo single will be released on 7 April.

    Remember when Adele sent the nation into meltdown with a cryptic advert teasing the release of ‘Hello’ during an ‘X Factor’ ad break? Well, it looks like Harry Styles is going down a similar route for his debut release. 

    The One Direction star whipped fans up into a frenzy, after a teaser for his first solo single aired during ‘The Voice’ on Saturday (25 March) night. 

    The video showed Harry walking through a darkened room towards an open door, and while we didn’t see his face, he was easily identifiable by his collection of tattoos and his green eyes. 

    The ad flashed up the date of 7 April at the end, suggesting that is when fans can expect to hear his solo efforts. 

    Intriguingly, he also changed all his social media profile pictures to blank white boxes, and also posted three white boxes on his Instagram. 

    Needless to say the announcement drove fans wild, particularly as it came at exactly the same time news his bandmate Liam Payne had welcomed a baby boy with girlfriend Cheryl was announced. 

    Some fans also noted the significance of the date, given 25 March was when Zayn Mailk left the group in 2015:

    Industry website HITS Daily Double recently revealed what we can expect from Harry’s material, claiming it sounds like David Bowie and Queen.

    They wrote: “In marked contrast to One Direction’s production by committee.

    “Styles has crafted a set that recalls the regal high-water mark of ‘70s British rock, Bowie and Queen in particular.

    “The lead single, which could come out as soon as late April or early May, sounds like it would be a smash in any decade.”

    Harry will be the fourth ex-member of the band to officially unveil solo material, following Zayn’s album ‘Mind Of Mine’, and Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan’s respective efforts to top the UK Singles Chart.

    Harry has been pretty busy in the time since 1D announced their split hiatus, and will make his big screen debut in Christopher Nolan’s ‘Dunkirk’ later this year.

