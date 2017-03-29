The day is almost here for Harry Styles fans, as the former One Direction star’s solo material will be with us in a matter of weeks. Harry and his label have been drip-feeding us details of what to expect from his debut single and album, and in an Adele-style move, the date for his single release was revealed with a surprise TV advert in late March.

PA Archive/PA Images Harry Styles

But when can we actually hear his efforts? And what sounds has Harry been experimenting with? Here are the answers to all the important questions… When is Harry’s debut single out? Ok, this is an easy one. As confirmed by the much-talked about TV advert, Harry’s debut single - the title remains a mystery - will be with us on Friday 7 April 2017. Don’t worry fellow Directioners, it’s really not that far away, we can definitely make it.

Promotional TV advert for Harry's single, out April 7th. pic.twitter.com/ymDTGxDbc4 — best harry pics (@thestylespics) March 25, 2017

What will it be called? Harry has shared what appears to be the single artwork on Twitter, revealing the title ‘Sign Of The Times’:

What about the album? This isn’t quite so simple as a date is yet to be confirmed by his label, Columbia Records. It’s believed it could be with us in early June, but we’re still waiting for an official announcement. What sound can we expect? Harry is certainly going to follow Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson’s leads, leaving their boyband sound behind in favour of a different vibe. His music won’t sound anything like his ex-bandmates’ solo outputs though, and an industry website recently claimed that the 23-year-old has “crafted a set that recalls the regal high-water mark of ‘70s British rock, Bowie and Queen in particular”. Quite frankly, we’re into it. When will Harry’s first live performance be? This is in the diary for Saturday 15 April, when he’ll perform live on US TV show ‘Saturday Night Live’.

Excited to announce @jimmyfallon and @Harry_Styles will be in Studio 8H on April 15! #FallonStylesSNL pic.twitter.com/w2Bl2Mpsyz — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 28, 2017

What about a UK date? At long last, it has been confirmed that Harry will perform on ‘The Graham Norton Show’ on Friday 21 April. What else has Harry been up to? The singer will also make his film debut this year, as part of the all-star cast of Christopher Nolan’s ‘Dunkirk’. His co-stars include Cillian Murphy(!), Kenneth Branagh(!!) and Tom Hardy(!!!), and the movie will be released in July 2017. Watch the film’s trailer below...