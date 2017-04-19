Harry Styles is facing accusations of ripping off a ‘70s band on one of his solo songs.

Music fans have claimed the former One Direction star’s new track ‘Ever Since New York’ bears more than a passing resemblance to Badfinger’s 1971 hit ‘Baby Blue’.

NBC via Getty Images Harry Styles debuted new track ‘Ever Since New York’ on 'Saturday Night Live'

Harry debuted his song during an appearance on ‘Saturday Night Live’ over the weekend, which caused some chatter on Twitter.

Specifically, some pointed out a specific guitar riff that they claim sounds the same as one in ‘Baby Blue’:

I wonder if Harry Styles has ever heard Badfinger's Baby Blue, and if he will hear from their lawyer. — Peter Kirkpatrick (@pkirkpatrick) April 16, 2017

Does anyone else hear Badfingers "Baby Blue" in this other Harry Styles song in like one of the riffs or am I nuts — Gina Marie ✨ (@ginasoffian) April 16, 2017

Does Harry styles ever since New York sound like Bad fingers -Baby Blue or am I going crazy #help #harrystyles #snl — Lachlan Mitchell (@lachlanmitch007) April 19, 2017

#FallonStylesSNL Did you catch 'Sign of the Times' melody is actually 'Baby Blue' by Badfinger? @Harry_Styles should write is own music — Jane Jackson (@jane_jaxon) April 16, 2017

The guitar riff in Harry Styles' new songs is straight off of Baby Blue by Badfinger? — dave (@fuccdave) April 17, 2017

Did that new Harry Styles song ripped off the riff from Baby Blue or what?? — Lära (@laramendonca_) April 16, 2017

So Harry Styles blatantly ripped Bad Finger's "Baby Blue". He doesn't have people that can catch that? — Tim Ring (@timringTV) April 16, 2017

Fuck Harry Styles. Ripoff artist. That riff is NOTE FOR NOTE lifted from Baby Blue by Badfinger. Unbelievable. — Eric (@Hansy_Volk) April 16, 2017

So, the second song played Harry Styles on SNL last night sure did a good job ripping of Badfinger's Baby Blue, eh? — Dr. October (@DoctorOctober) April 17, 2017

Badfinger’s ‘Baby Blue’ was also used during the final scene of ‘Breaking Bad’ in 2013, spiking interest in it again, after its original 1971 release.

HuffPost UK has contacted a spokesperson for Harry for comment.

Harry isn’t the first artist to face copying accusations, as last week $20 million (£16 million) copyright infringement court case made against Ed Sheeran reached a settlement.

Songwriters Thomas Leonard and Martin Harrington had filed a lawsuit against Ed, claiming his song ‘Photograph’ directly copied former ‘X Factor’ winner Matt Cardle’s track, ‘Amazing’.

Last month, several co-writers of the TLC hit ‘No Scrubs’ were added also to the credits of Ed’s chart-topping single, ‘Shape Of You’, after fans pointed out similarities between the two songs.

