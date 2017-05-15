ENTERTAINMENT

Harry Styles Refuses To Label His Sexuality, Stating He’s ‘Never Felt The Need To’

'I don’t feel like it’s something I’ve ever felt like I have to explain about myself.'

Rachel McGrath Entertainment Reporter

Harry Styles has opened up about his sexuality, stating that he’s “never felt the need” to label it.

The former One Direction star is currently getting used to life as a solo artist and in a new interview, he has spoken candidly about his sexuality.

Praising stars including Miley Cyrus, who has discussed being pansexual, Harry told The Sun: “Being in a creative field, it’s important to be ­progressive. People doing stuff like that is great.

“It’s weird for me — everyone should just be who they want to be. It’s tough to justify somebody having to answer to someone else about stuff like that.”

When then pressed on whether he labels his sexuality, he replied: “No, I’ve never felt the need to really. No.

“I don’t feel like it’s something I’ve ever felt like I have to explain about myself.”

At present, Harry is rumoured to be dating blogger Tess Ward, who was spotted at his secret gig in North London on Saturday (13 May).

He has previously dated Caroline Flack and Taylor Swift, and it’s believed his romance with the latter could have been the inspiration behind ‘Two Ghosts’, a track on his recently-released self-titled debut album.

