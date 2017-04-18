Harry Styles has shared the rather surprising backstory behind his chart-topping song, ‘Sign Of The Times’.

The former One Direction singer unveiled his debut solo effort earlier this month, and quickly stormed to the number one spot in the UK singles chart.

Clocking in at more than five and a half minutes, it’s quite the departure from the sound we heard him showcasing with 1D, and it seems the track’s narrative differs from the group’s carefree ditties about romance and partying, more than any of us had realised.

NBC via Getty Images Harry Styles on 'Saturday Night Live'

Well… we weren’t quite expecting that.

During the same interview, Harry spoke for the first time about his brief romance with fellow singer/songwriter Taylor Swift, and addressed what he really thought about the rumours he inspired her hit, ‘Style’.

