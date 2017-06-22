Harry Styles is mourning the loss of his stepfather, Robin Twist, who has died at the age of 57.

A spokesperson for the former One Direction singer confirmed on Thursday (22 June) that Robin had died following a battle with cancer.

His representative confirmed: “Harry’s stepfather, Robin Twist, sadly passed away this week after a long battle with cancer.

“The family asks for privacy at this time.”

Neil Mockford via Getty Images Harry Styles

Harry served as best man when his mum, Anne Cox, married Robin in 2013.

The ‘Sign Of The Times’ singer, who was already enjoying fame as a member of 1D at the time, said at the time that delivering his speech had been the “most nerve-racking thing” he’d ever been involved in.

He claimed: “I practiced on my own for days beforehand, on the sofa reciting it to myself. I tried to make it have a bit of everything.

“When everyone thought it was going to be really emotional, I pulled the rug out from under everyone’s feet and injected a bit of humour. It seemed to go well.”

Although they were married for only a short time, celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary earlier this month, Robin and Anne had been together for many years prior to their nuptials.

A post shared by Anne (@annetwist) on Jun 2, 2017 at 2:18pm PDT

Robin is said to have been heavily involved in raising Harry and his sister, Gemma, during their teenage years.

Harry said of the early days of his mum’s relationship: “I was always asking mum if he was coming over. But she wanted to make sure Gemma and I were okay with him being. She worried a lot so I used to text him and tell him to come over.”

Robin also had two children from a previous marriage, Mike and Amy.

RIP: Stars We've Lost In 2017