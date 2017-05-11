Harry Styles has sparked speculation among his fans that his latest track could be about ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift.
The former One Direction singer dated Taylor for a short spell at the end of 2012, after they were first photographed together in London.
He is also thought to have inspired songs on her most recent album, ‘1989’, including ‘Out Of The Woods’, ‘I Know Places’ and, perhaps most significantly, ‘Style’, and it seems his song ‘Two Ghosts’ is something of a rebuttal.
The lyrics to the song’s chorus - teased during an Apple Music documentary - include:
“Same lips red, same eyes blue. Same white shirt, couple more tattoos. But it’s not you, and it’s not me.
“Tastes so sweet, looks so real. Sounds like something that I used to feel.
“But I can’t touch what I see. We’re not who we used to be.
“We’re not who we used to be. We’re just two ghosts standing in.”
We don’t know about you, but those “red lips” and “white shirt” lyrics sound awfully familiar, and it hasn’t gone unnoticed by fans either:
However, not everyone was convinced, and as an increasing amount of buzz began circulating online, a lot of Harry’s more die-hard fans grew frustrated with the emphasis put on his past relationship, pointing out how long ago the two broke up:
Harry broke his silence over his relationship with Taylor in an interview last month, including the fact that he inspired several of her more recent songs.
He told Rolling Stone: “I write from my experiences; everyone does that. I’m lucky if everything [we went through] helped create those songs.
“That’s what hits your heart. That’s the stuff that’s hardest to say, and it’s the stuff I talk least about. That’s the part that’s about the two people. I’m never going to tell anybody everything.”
Cryptically teasing a more recent relationship that inspired songs on his self-titled solo effort, he added: “Sometimes you want to tip the hat, and sometimes you just want to give them the whole cap ... and hope they know it’s just for them.”
Harry was previously thought to have alluded to his time with Taylor in the One Direction song ‘Perfect’, on which he is credited as a co-writer.