Harry Styles has sparked speculation among his fans that his latest track could be about ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift.

The former One Direction singer dated Taylor for a short spell at the end of 2012, after they were first photographed together in London.

He is also thought to have inspired songs on her most recent album, ‘1989’, including ‘Out Of The Woods’, ‘I Know Places’ and, perhaps most significantly, ‘Style’, and it seems his song ‘Two Ghosts’ is something of a rebuttal.