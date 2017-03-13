14 Things You Only Know If You Hate Spicy Food

We like a good curry as much as the next person, but we have to draw the line at anything that is going to make our eyes water/stream endless rivers of snot.

Now, as if there wasn’t enough spice in the world, scientists have discovered that certain music enhances the sensation of heat from chilli peppers, meaning from now on we will only be eating our dinner in total silence.

Here are 14 reasons why spicy food just needs to get in the bin.

1. It lures you into believing you can handle it.