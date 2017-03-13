14 Things You Only Know If You Hate Spicy Food

We like a good curry as much as the next person, but we have to draw the line at anything that is going to make our eyes water/stream endless rivers of snot.
Now, as if there wasn’t enough spice in the world, scientists have discovered that certain music enhances the sensation of heat from chilli peppers, meaning from now on we will only be eating our dinner in total silence.
Here are 14 reasons why spicy food just needs to get in the bin.
1. It lures you into believing you can handle it.
2. It creeps up on you when you least expect it.
3. It just wants to embarrass you in public.
4. It makes you sweat excessively.
5. It makes your eyes water.
6. It makes you want to surgically remove your tongue.
7. It really limits menu options in a curry house.
8. It ruins the flavour of everything else that comes afterwards.
9. It fools you into thinking that water is the answer.
10. It requires you to drink pints of milk.
11. It makes you want to invest in shares of yogurt.
12. It lingers like nobody’s business.
13. It doesn’t end the pain at the dinner table.
14. It turns toilet trips into Russian roulette.