Protesters from the Rising Up group caused tailbacks on the M4 heading towards Heathrow airport on Tuesday, in their latest action against plans to build a third runway.
A video posted by the group shortly before 8.30am shows a car blocking the Heathrow Tunnel draped in a sign reading ‘No new runways’. An activist is seen lying next to the vehicle on the road.
In a statement the Met said officers attended the scene at 8.25am and arrested two people for obstructing a highway.
The police said three protesters were locked to one of the vehicles and the drivers of two of the cars were apprehended.
The Met said police are now working with Heathrow Airport staff to “remove the people locked to the third car”.
“A contra-flow is in place in the outbound tunnel to facilitate the movement of traffic around the blocked tunnel (which is now empty), but motorists are advised possible delays to their journey as this incident is dealt with,” police said.
Heathrow Airport released a statement shortly before 10am confirming the protest activity in the in-bound tunnel to Terminals 2 and 3.
“Heathrow supports the right to peaceful protest within the law, but the safety and security of our passengers, aircraft and colleagues together with the smooth running of the operation is paramount,” a spokesperson said.
“Contraflow traffic measures are in place and we are working closely with the authorities to resolve the issue, but advise passengers to allow more time to drive into Terminals 2 and 3.”
The Rising Up protest follows a flashmob the group held at Heathrow on the weekend.