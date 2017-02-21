Protesters from the Rising Up group caused tailbacks on the M4 heading towards Heathrow airport on Tuesday, in their latest action against plans to build a third runway.

A video posted by the group shortly before 8.30am shows a car blocking the Heathrow Tunnel draped in a sign reading ‘No new runways’. An activist is seen lying next to the vehicle on the road.

In a statement the Met said officers attended the scene at 8.25am and arrested two people for obstructing a highway.

The police said three protesters were locked to one of the vehicles and the drivers of two of the cars were apprehended.