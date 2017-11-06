Police investigating the possible abduction of a young girl in Manchester say it does not appear as if a child is missing, despite “working through the night to corroborate the report”.

Officers reportedly searched through between 300 and 400 cars after receiving reports that a child - believed to be around six years old - had been snatched during a fireworks display in the city’s Heaton Park.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said that while enquiries into the incident are ongoing, evidence “does not suggest that a child has been abducted”.