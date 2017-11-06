Police investigating the possible abduction of a young girl in Manchester say it does not appear as if a child is missing, despite “working through the night to corroborate the report”.
Officers reportedly searched through between 300 and 400 cars after receiving reports that a child - believed to be around six years old - had been snatched during a fireworks display in the city’s Heaton Park.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said that while enquiries into the incident are ongoing, evidence “does not suggest that a child has been abducted”.
GMP superintendent Mark Kenny said: “Reports that relate to abduction are taken very seriously and extensive enquiries were conducted overnight.
“Officers acted quickly to ensure the safety of the public and this included the checks of vehicles at the park.
“I am positive the report made to us was in good faith however, we have not received a report of a missing child that matches the information reported to us.
“We continue to investigate the circumstances so we can be sure of exactly what has happened and I encourage anyone to speak to us about any concerns that they have.”
Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting 2512 on November 5, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.