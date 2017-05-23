People have continued to share pictures of those still unaccounted for on the hashtag #MissingInManchester.

At least 22 people were killed and 59 injured in the incident, which saw an attacker detonate an improvised explosive device.

As the nation reels from a suicide bombing at the Manchester Arena on Monday night , thoughts are now turning to how to help those affected.

Amid the horror, however, there has also been countless stories of kindness.

People opened their homes overnight, offering shelter and food, while cab drivers gave free trips and off-duty medics volunteered their services.

Here are six ways you can offer help to those affected...

If you want to donate money

A crowdfunding campaign started by the Manchester Evening News has already smashed its fundraising target.

The page, raising money to help support the families of the victims in the aftermath of the attack, had received more than £12,000, despite its target of £5,000.

If you want to give blood

Blood stocks do often get quickly depleted in the wake of incidents like this but GiveBlood NHS has said that they do have enough supplies for now and encouraged people not to just turn up at donation centres.

However, they are encouraging people to sign up as blood donors and to keep any donation appointments they may already have to ensure stocks are maintained over the next few weeks.

If you were at the concert or in the nearby area and have any pictures or video from the scene

Greater Manchester Police have asked anyone who took photos or video at the scene to share this with them.

They can be uploaded to here or here.