    23/05/2017 09:44 BST | Updated 23/05/2017 10:46 BST

    How To Help Manchester: Blood Donation, Telephone Numbers And Other Information

    Practical action you can take in the aftermath of a tragedy.

    As the nation reels from a suicide bombing at the Manchester Arena on Monday night, thoughts are now turning to how to help those affected.

    At least 22 people were killed and 59 injured in the incident, which saw an attacker detonate an improvised explosive device.

    People have continued to share pictures of those still unaccounted for on the hashtag #MissingInManchester.

    PA Wire/PA Images
    Police remain at the scene on Tuesday morning after a suspected terror attack on the Manchester Arena

    Amid the horror, however, there has also been countless stories of kindness.

    People opened their homes overnight, offering shelter and food, while cab drivers gave free trips and off-duty medics volunteered their services.

     Here are six ways you can offer help to those affected... 

    If you want to donate money

    A crowdfunding campaign started by the Manchester Evening News has already smashed its fundraising target.

    The page, raising money to help support the families of the victims in the aftermath of the attack, had received more than £12,000, despite its target of £5,000.

    If you want to give blood

    Blood stocks do often get quickly depleted in the wake of incidents like this but GiveBlood NHS has said that they do have enough supplies for now and encouraged people not to just turn up at donation centres.

    However, they are encouraging people to sign up as blood donors and to keep any donation appointments they may already have to ensure stocks are maintained over the next few weeks.

    If you were at the concert or in the nearby area and have any pictures or video from the scene 

    Greater Manchester Police have asked anyone who took photos or video at the scene to share this with them.

    They can be uploaded to here or here.

    Stringer . / Reuters
    Concert goers flee the scene following an explosion at the Manchester Arena

    If you have any other information that might help police in their investigation

    Anyone with any information is asked to called the Anti-Terrorist Hotline on 0800 789 321.

    If you think it could be an emergency, dial 999.

    If you live in Manchester 

    Police are asking the public to stay away from the scene as they continue their investigations.

    People are being asked to only attend local accident and emergency departments if absolutely necessary.

    PAUL ELLIS via Getty Images
    Many of the attendees at the Ariana Grande concert were teenagers

    If you use social media

    Be careful and sensitive about what you share online.

    Fake images often tend to do the rounds around incidents like this so exercise caution about sharing things. 

    Some graphic details and images may also emerge. Use your judgement and try to think how what you’re sharing may affect others, particularly the friends and family of those caught up in the incident.

    Emergency numbers have been established for anyone who is concerned for loved ones who may not have returned home 0161 856 9400 or 0161 856 9900.

