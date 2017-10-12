The original cast of ‘The Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy’ have reunited to record a brand new episode of the cult sci-fi classic for the series’ 40th anniversary.

It’s been 12 years since fans were treated to a big screen adaption of the show, starring Martin Freeman and Bill Bailey.

Now a sixth instalment, entitled ‘Hexagonal Phase’, is set to air next spring on the series’ original home of Radio 4.