The original cast of ‘The Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy’ have reunited to record a brand new episode of the cult sci-fi classic for the series’ 40th anniversary.
It’s been 12 years since fans were treated to a big screen adaption of the show, starring Martin Freeman and Bill Bailey.
Now a sixth instalment, entitled ‘Hexagonal Phase’, is set to air next spring on the series’ original home of Radio 4.
The BBC station first broadcast Douglas Adams’ sci-fi comedy in 1978. A further four series followed between 1980 and 2005, as well as a hit TV version in 1981.
‘Hexagonal Phase’ has been adapted from Eoin Colfer’s spin-off novel ‘And Another Thing…’, which was commissioned to mark the 30th anniversary of the first novel.
Simon Jones will again play the quintessentially English Arthur Dent, who travels through space and time following the destruction of Earth.
Speaking about reprising his role, Simon Jones said: “It seems extraordinary that it’s been forty years since we recorded the first pilot episode for BBC Radio; how modest were our expectations then, and how amazing a worldwide phenomenon it became, and continues to be.
“I never expected to still be searching for a decent cup of tea and some kind of answer to Life, the Universe and Everything almost a lifetime later.
“Still, the dressing-gown and towel may be a little threadbare, like my hair, but my voice, much to my surprise, hasn’t changed a decibel, and despite years in America, I can still talk Arthur’s ‘indignant-posh’.”
Samantha Béart, who will co-star in the latest adaptation, tweeted a copy of the new script, captioning it: “Back to work.”
She will star alongside Geoff McGivern as Ford Prefect, Sandra Dickinson as Trillian, Mark Wing-Davey as Zaphod Beeblebrox, William Franklyn as The Book, as well as special guest stars including Jane Horrocks as Fenchurch.