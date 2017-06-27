Nadia Sawalha Caught Commenting On Holly Willoughby's Appearance In Awkward Live TV Blunder

Loose Women’s Nadia Sawalha made a very awkward live TV gaffe on Tuesday (27 June), when she was caught commenting on Holly Willoughby’s appearance not realising she was on air.

Holly and her ‘This Morning’ co-host Phillip Schofield were hosting a live link-up with ‘Loose Women’ for the ladies to trail what was coming up on the show, when the slip-up happened.

The women were clearly not camera-ready as the pair threw over to them, and were heard talking among themselves, when Nadia exclaimed: “Holly Willoughby is disappearing!”

ITV Nadia Sawalha commented on Holly Willoughby's appearance during a live link-up between 'This Morning' and 'Loose Women'

Phillip was visibly taken aback by Nadia’s comments, raising his eyebrows at her, before shouting “Cue! Cue!” so that she would realise everyone could hear what she was saying.

“You caught us by surprise there,” ‘Loose Women’ anchor Ruth Langsford admitted.

Scrambling to make an excuse, she claimed they had been “talking about incontinence”, to which Phillip had the perfect comeback.

“Ah, that’s why we have to cover our sofa when you’re on a Friday,” he joked, referencing Ruth and her husband Eamonn Holmes presenting ‘This Morning’ each Friday.

It wasn’t all laughs when ‘Loose Women’ began 30 minutes later though, as Ruth had an emotional moment when discussing losing her father to dementia.

‘This Morning’ airs weekdays at 10.30am, with ‘Loose Women’ following directly after at 12.30pm on ITV.

