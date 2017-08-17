You’d think Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield would want a bit of a break from each other after living in each other’s pockets for months on end, but not so.
The ‘This Morning’ hosts are currently on a six-week break from the ITV daytime show, but they obviously can’t bear to be apart, as they headed off on holiday together.
Not only that but they took along a couple of their showbiz pals with them, namely ‘The Chase’ host Bradley Walsh and ‘Dragon’s Den’ star Peter Jones.
Cue some seriously raucous behaviour involving quite a bit of booze, which Phillip thoughtfully recorded and shared on Snapchat.
In the clip, the TV stars can be seen sat around a table surrounded by glasses of wine before a tray of shots are passed round.
Bradley can be heard joking that one bottle of wine was “just for me” before things took a wobbly turn when Holly spills the shots.
“Holly bloody sodding Willoughby, spilled the whole... God damn!” Phillip cries.
The pair were obviously making the most of their well-earned break before they return to their ‘This Morning’ presenting duties.
They’ve confirmed they’ll be back fronting the show from 4 September.
It’s not been all plain sailing in their absence from the show though, with stand-in host Eamonn Holmes coming under fire from some viewers following an interview earlier this month.
Eamonn and wife Ruth Langsford were interviewing the parents of one-year-old Dawson Willcock, who has been diagnosed with an extremely rare type of liver cancer.
Wendy and David are hoping to raise £500,000 so that he can receive life-saving treatment in the US and at the end of their chat, Eamonn said: “Dawson, come back and see us when you get all your hair back, yeah? When you get better, and well, and lovely.”
While the comment was said with good intentions - and came after a discussion about Dawson’s hair - a handful of Twitter users interpreted it differently, accusing Eamonn of being insensitive.