You’d think Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield would want a bit of a break from each other after living in each other’s pockets for months on end, but not so. The ‘This Morning’ hosts are currently on a six-week break from the ITV daytime show, but they obviously can’t bear to be apart, as they headed off on holiday together.

Snapchat

Not only that but they took along a couple of their showbiz pals with them, namely ‘The Chase’ host Bradley Walsh and ‘Dragon’s Den’ star Peter Jones. Cue some seriously raucous behaviour involving quite a bit of booze, which Phillip thoughtfully recorded and shared on Snapchat.

Snapchat Bradley Walsh

In the clip, the TV stars can be seen sat around a table surrounded by glasses of wine before a tray of shots are passed round. Bradley can be heard joking that one bottle of wine was “just for me” before things took a wobbly turn when Holly spills the shots.

Snapchat Holly Willoughby (and some spilled shots)

“Holly bloody sodding Willoughby, spilled the whole... God damn!” Phillip cries. The pair were obviously making the most of their well-earned break before they return to their ‘This Morning’ presenting duties. They’ve confirmed they’ll be back fronting the show from 4 September. It’s not been all plain sailing in their absence from the show though, with stand-in host Eamonn Holmes coming under fire from some viewers following an interview earlier this month.

Rex

Eamonn and wife Ruth Langsford were interviewing the parents of one-year-old Dawson Willcock, who has been diagnosed with an extremely rare type of liver cancer. Wendy and David are hoping to raise £500,000 so that he can receive life-saving treatment in the US and at the end of their chat, Eamonn said: “Dawson, come back and see us when you get all your hair back, yeah? When you get better, and well, and lovely.” While the comment was said with good intentions - and came after a discussion about Dawson’s hair - a handful of Twitter users interpreted it differently, accusing Eamonn of being insensitive.