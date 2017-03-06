Ever since Mel and Sue quit ‘The Great British Bake Off’ there has been a severe shortage of cookery-based innuendo on British TV, but luckily the ‘This Morning’ team stepped up to the plate on Monday’s (6 March) show.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield totally lost it when Gino D’Acampo dropped a clanger as he rustled up a toad in the hole in the kitchen.

The Italian chef seemed to get mixed up with the name of the traditional British dish, which he was putting his own European twist on.