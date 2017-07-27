Holly Willoughby’s latest Instagram photo is hugely relatable to her fans who are mums.

The TV presenter posted a photo of herself with her son Chester’s shadow stood next to her, looking up.

“Me and my shadow... 😍” she wrote on Instagram on Wednesday 26 July.

Mums picked up on the fact that the word shadow had a double meaning, referring to kids always following behind wherever they go.

“Yep, I have one of those,” one person wrote. Another commented: “My little girl’s the same always following me about haha.”