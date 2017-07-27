All Sections
    27/07/2017 09:51 BST

    Holly Willoughby Shares Instagram Photo Of Her Little Shadow And Mums Can Relate

    'Yep, I have one of those!'

    Holly Willoughby’s latest Instagram photo is hugely relatable to her fans who are mums.

    The TV presenter posted a photo of herself with her son Chester’s shadow stood next to her, looking up.

    “Me and my shadow... 😍” she wrote on Instagram on Wednesday 26 July. 

    Mums picked up on the fact that the word shadow had a double meaning, referring to kids always following behind wherever they go.

    “Yep, I have one of those,” one person wrote. Another commented: “My little girl’s the same always following me about haha.”

    Others loved the fact that two-year-old Chester was staring up at Willoughby.

    “Capturing a beautiful moment,” one person wrote. “No matter how tall we grow we will always look up to our mothers.”

    Another person commented: “Lovely ‘Peter Pan’ moment. That’s the look of love from your son.”

    And someone else wrote: “This photo is simply beautiful.”

    Willoughby is also mum to seven-year-old Harry and six-year-old Belle with her husband Dan Watkins. 

