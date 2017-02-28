Holly Willoughby Gets Up Close And Personal With The Teletubbies' Hoover On 'The One Show'

Holly Willoughby is used to dealing with all manner of celebrity guests as a presenter on ‘This Morning’, but what she couldn’t have anticipated was a cheeky encounter with a ‘Teletubbies’ character during an interview on ‘The One Show’.

The TV personality was appearing on ‘The One Show’ to talk about the new series of ITV sports quiz ‘Play To The Whistle’.

What she presumably wasn’t expecting was that she would be sharing the bill with the Teletubbies, who were also there to promote a new series.

At the close of the show, Holly got an unexpected surprise when the Teletubbies’ vacuum cleaner Noo Noo quite literally got to grips with her, and she struggled to keep her composure as Matt Baker and Michelle Ackerley tried to round off the episode.