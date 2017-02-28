Holly Willoughby Gets Up Close And Personal With The Teletubbies' Hoover On 'The One Show'

Holly Willoughby is used to dealing with all manner of celebrity guests as a presenter on ‘This Morning’, but what she couldn’t have anticipated was a cheeky encounter with a ‘Teletubbies’ character during an interview on ‘The One Show’.
The TV personality was appearing on ‘The One Show’ to talk about the new series of ITV sports quiz ‘Play To The Whistle’.
What she presumably wasn’t expecting was that she would be sharing the bill with the Teletubbies, who were also there to promote a new series.
At the close of the show, Holly got an unexpected surprise when the Teletubbies’ vacuum cleaner Noo Noo quite literally got to grips with her, and she struggled to keep her composure as Matt Baker and Michelle Ackerley tried to round off the episode.
Fortunately, Holly saw the funny side, and posted the clip on her Instagram page, joking: “The moment you get goosed by a teletubbie on live TV!”
During her appearance on ‘The One Show’, Holly was also lucky enough to come out on top after taking place in a pancake race with Laa Laa and Tinky Winky from the Teletubbies.
The last time we saw one of the Teletubbies getting up close and personal with a celeb was back in 2015, when Laa Laa rubbed shoulders with Nadiya Hussain from ‘Great British Bake Off’ as part of a (totally bizarre, we might add) Harry Hill comedy sketch, in honour of ‘Children In Need’.
‘The One Show’ airs weeknights on BBC One at 7pm.