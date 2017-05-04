We love nothing more than when Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield totally lose it on ‘This Morning’, and the pair served up a classic on Thursday’s (4 May) show.

There are no prizes for guessing what caused their on-air meltdown though, as Holly dropped another of her accidental innuendos.

The pair were in the middle of interviewing Keith Lemon and Paddy McGuinness about their new sketch show, when the presenter made a seemingly innocent remark about ‘sowing seeds’.