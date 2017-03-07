The clip of Holly Willoughby accidentally saying “willy wanging” remains one of our all-time favourite ‘This Morning’ clangers, but Tuesday’s (7 February) show saw her serve up the sequel.
The presenter completely cracked up when she made another slip of the tongue during a discussion about sweets.
Holly and co-host Phillip Schofield were reading out viewers’ tweets and emails about common misconceptions about the nation’s favourite treats, when one particular phrase caused her to accidentally say “spunk”.
Reading the comment, she said: “My son thinks pink mushrooms…thinks spunk mushrooms...”
Realising what she’d uttered, Holly collapsed into laughter, while Phil managed to keep it relatively together for once.
However, he couldn’t help but smirk when Holly then revealed the viewer’s son thought pink mushrooms were actually nipples.
“Strangely, we don’t have a picture of those,” he joked.
Only yesterday, the pair creased up after chef Gino D’Acampo dropped a clanger as he rustled up a toad in the hole in the kitchen.
When Phillip asked what it was about his version that made it different, Gino quipped: “It’s thicker, it’s tastier and it’s got fennel.”
As Holly and Phil burst into giggles, Gino added: “It’s my interpretation of the sausage in a hole.”
Holly then enquired why he was calling it by the wrong name, asking if he had anything against toads.
“No but sausage in a hole sounds fantastic,” he explained. “You go home and the wife says, ‘what do you want?’. Ah, I want a sausage in the hole. Rock’n’roll, let’s do that!”
His comments left the pair in hysterics, and they quickly cut to the break to regain their composure.
‘This Morning’ airs weekdays at 10.30am on ITV.