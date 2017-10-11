He may have been voted the nation’s best weather forecaster, but Tomasz Schafernaker’s name is still tricky to master, as Holly Willoughby has proved.
The ‘This Morning’ presenter had a tough time trying to get it out in this hilarious unseen blooper.
The ITV daytime show’s official Twitter account shared a clip of Holly and co-hsot Phillip Schofield filming a preview clip for Wednesday’s (11 October) show, which saw her challenged pronouncing the forecaster’s name correctly (without bursting into fits of laughter).
Despite managing to say it right the first time, it proved to be a source of hilarity for Phil, forcing them to reshoot the segment repeatedly.
However, she then either over-enunciated his surname, or wasn’t able to say it at all, reducing them to fits of giggles.
As Holly collapsed in a heap on the sofa, Phil continued to shout Tomasz’s name, before proclaiming: “Oh my god, she’s gone! She’s gone!”
The clip was shared to encourage viewers to vote for ‘This Morning’ at the National Television Awards, after it was longlisted in the Best Daytime Show category.
‘This Morning’ has won the title for the past six consecutive years, and no doubt the team will be hoping to make it seven.
Holly and Phil’s antics on the show the morning after the ceremony always make headlines, most notably in 2016, when they turned up for work still in their clothes from the previous night.
‘This Morning’ airs weekdays at 10.30am on ITV.