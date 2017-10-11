He may have been voted the nation’s best weather forecaster, but Tomasz Schafernaker’s name is still tricky to master, as Holly Willoughby has proved.

The ‘This Morning’ presenter had a tough time trying to get it out in this hilarious unseen blooper.

The ITV daytime show’s official Twitter account shared a clip of Holly and co-hsot Phillip Schofield filming a preview clip for Wednesday’s (11 October) show, which saw her challenged pronouncing the forecaster’s name correctly (without bursting into fits of laughter).