With Halloween just a matter of weeks away, if you’ve been on the look out for something truly original to deck yourself out in for the spooky season, then look no further.

We think we might have found just the outfit, thanks to Holly Willoughby.

A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Oct 11, 2017 at 10:00am PDT

The ‘This Morning’ host looks unrecognisable as a Wonder Woman/Zombie hybrid, which she shared snaps of with fans on Instagram.

The 36-year-old’s brand new look was all in aid of the forthcoming ‘Celebrity Juice’ Halloween special, which she filmed on Wednesday night.

A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Oct 11, 2017 at 10:07am PDT

Holly was joined at the recording by Rylan Clark-Neal, who looked like he was channeling his mate Katie Price in his black, as well as Frankie Bridge as Catwoman.

A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Oct 11, 2017 at 10:12am PDT

Meanwhile, Holly’s best mate Fearne Cotton also looked completely unrecognisable as Cruella de Vil, sporting an amazing black and white striped coat and matching wig.

A post shared by Fearne (@fearnecotton) on Oct 11, 2017 at 10:55am PDT

Holly’s latest movie-inspired look comes a year after her interpretation of Harley Quinn from ‘Suicide Squad’, which was also for the ‘Celeb Juice’ Halloween special.

A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Sep 16, 2016 at 11:21am PDT

And let’s not forget that zip face make-up she terrified everyone with at Jonathan Roos’s annual halloween bash a few years back.

Yep, when it comes to Halloween, we should all be a bit more Holly.

