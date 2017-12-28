Holly Willoughby Shocks Fans By Revealing Relation To EastEnders' Tamzin Outhwaite

Holly Willoughby has surprised fans by revealing she is related to ‘EastEnders’ star Tamzin Outhwaite.

While the pair have often been photographed together, it was believed the pair were just friends, but Holly has claimed they are actually family.

The ‘This Morning’ presenter made the revelation as she posted a picture of her Boxing Day celebrations on Instagram.

She shared a snap of her and Tamzin with another family member, writing: “Me and @glamzin and our Nonna Matriarch! In true #eastendersstyle... faaaaamly! Xxx FYI.., @glamzin is my cousin.”