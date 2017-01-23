Series 6 of ‘Homeland’ has arrived, which means Carrie Matthison (Claire Danes) is back in action, seemingly back on her meds, reunited with her daughter... but this time nowhere near the CIA that previously barely managed to accommodate her lone wolf counter-terrorism skills. The season debut found her ensconced in Brooklyn, working for a foundation that helps Muslims unfairly targeted in the US - “small potatoes” for Carrie, according to her patron Otto. Of course, this being the award-winning spook-filled thriller that first graced our screens in 2011, it wasn’t long before Carrie rubbed up against her former colleagues.

Channel4 Surely, it won't be long before Carrie is brushing up against her former CIA colleagues

So far, so ‘Homeland’... but one new element will have undoubtedly caught the keen eye of many a viewer, and tickled political watchers, that being the introduction of a brand new President-Elect, about to embark on “the most difficult transition of power on the planet today” according to the reporters camped outside her hotel room. Yes, it’s a female President-Elect. In a pantsuit. And she previously worked as a Senator. For New York. Which all sounds a bit like... The series was filmed in August last year, before the Americans went to the polls in November 2016, so the show-runners here were only a few million votes short of turning history into art. However, even if they called it wrong, the show still emerges as eerily prescient, depicting a President-Elect grappling with her options for foreign policy in Syria, pondering the choice of sending in more troops, as suggested by her military chiefs, or withdrawing altogether, something her CIA chiefs, our favourite spooks Saul and Dar, think she may find the favourable option following the death of her serviceman son.

Channel4 Elizabeth Marvel plays President-Elect Elizabeth Keane