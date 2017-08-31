The organisers of the One Love Manchester benefit concert are helping to plan a star-studded telethon to raise funds for those affected by Hurricane Harvey, according to Texas-born rapper Bun B.

Scooter Braun played a big part in getting together A-list for the June concert, which took place just weeks after the Manchester Arena bombing, and he’s now reportedly set to aid Bun B and Jamie Foxx with their project.

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock/Chelsea Lauren/James Gourley Reese Witherspoon, Scooter Braun and Jamie Foxx

TMZ reports that the telethon could take place as soon as 12 September, with broadcasts coming from three different US cities; LA, New York and Nashville.

Bun B has told the website that stars including Reese Witherspoon and Blake Shelton are also set to be involved.

The team are also hoping Kelly Rowland will be involved.

A number of celebrities have already donated money, and urged others to do so, in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

Ben Gabbe via Getty Images Bun B

Houston-born Beyoncé is working with her BEYgood charity to help those affected in the city, which was one of the worst hit areas, while the Kardashian family have donated $500,000.

Leonardo DiCaprio has also given $1 million to the newly-established United Way Harvey Recovery Fund.

Thanking the actor for this, the fund’s president Brian Gallagher has said: “We are incredibly grateful for the generosity of Leonardo DiCaprio and his foundation.