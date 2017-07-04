This Is How Often You Should Be Washing Your Bedding (According To A Microbiologist)

If you can’t remember the last time you washed your bed sheets, listen up.

A leading microbiologist in New York has urged people to wash their duvet covers, pillow cases et al once a week to avoid illness.

Philip Tierno, from New York University, told Business Insider that microscopic life can build up over time within bed clothes and, eventually, make people sick.

In fact, up to two weeks of buildup is enough to leave you with a scratchy throat, he said, especially if you suffer with allergies.