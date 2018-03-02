The UK might be stuck under inches of snow, but that doesn’t mean the rest of the world isn’t ushering in spring, as people are celebrating Holi festival in style.

A traditionally Hindu festival, Holi - known as the ‘festival of colours’ - takes place every year at locations across the globe, put is particularly widespread on the Indian subcontinent.

In more recent years the festival has grown in popularity with non-Hindus due to the vibrant colourful nature and the spreading of coloured paints and powders.

Here are some of the best photographs from 2018.