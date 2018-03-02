The UK might be stuck under inches of snow, but that doesn’t mean the rest of the world isn’t ushering in spring, as people are celebrating Holi festival in style.
A traditionally Hindu festival, Holi - known as the ‘festival of colours’ - takes place every year at locations across the globe, put is particularly widespread on the Indian subcontinent.
In more recent years the festival has grown in popularity with non-Hindus due to the vibrant colourful nature and the spreading of coloured paints and powders.
Here are some of the best photographs from 2018.
Adnan Abidi / Reuters
Rupak De Chowdhuri / Reuters
Rupak De Chowdhuri / Reuters
Amit Dave / Reuters
Rupak De Chowdhuri / Reuters
Rupak De Chowdhuri / Reuters
Danish Ismail / Reuters
Adnan Abidi / Reuters
Adnan Abidi / Reuters
Rupak De Chowdhuri / Reuters
Hindustan Times via Getty Images
Rupak De Chowdhuri / Reuters
Navesh Chitrakar / Reuters
ARUN SANKAR via Getty Images
Barcroft Media via Getty Images
Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images
Barcroft Media via Getty Images
ARUN SANKAR via Getty Images
Amit Dave / Reuters
Barcroft Media via Getty Images
