    LIFESTYLE

    How To Celebrate Holi Festival 2018: The Best Images From Around The World

    🌈 🌈 🌈 🌈

    02/03/2018 10:47 GMT | Updated 12 hours ago

    The UK might be stuck under inches of snow, but that doesn’t mean the rest of the world isn’t ushering in spring, as people are celebrating Holi festival in style.

    A traditionally Hindu festival, Holi - known as the ‘festival of colours’ - takes place every year at locations across the globe, put is particularly widespread on the Indian subcontinent.

    In more recent years the festival has grown in popularity with non-Hindus due to the vibrant colourful nature and the spreading of coloured paints and powders.

    Here are some of the best photographs from 2018.

    • Adnan Abidi / Reuters
      Uttar Pradesh, India, February 27, 2018.
    • Rupak De Chowdhuri / Reuters
      Kolkata, India March 2, 2018. 
    • Rupak De Chowdhuri / Reuters
      Rabindra Bharati University, Kolkata, India, February 26, 2018. 
    • Amit Dave / Reuters
      Ahmedabad, India, March 1, 2018. 
    • Rupak De Chowdhuri / Reuters
      Kolkata, India, February 26, 2018. 
    • Rupak De Chowdhuri / Reuters
      Kolkata, India, March 1, 2018. 
    • Danish Ismail / Reuters
      Indian Border Security Force soldiers dance at a camp in Humhama, March 2, 2018. 
    • Adnan Abidi / Reuters
      A widow daubed in colours, Uttar Pradesh, India, February 27, 2018. 
    • Adnan Abidi / Reuters
      Uttar Pradesh, India, February 27, 2018. 
    • Rupak De Chowdhuri / Reuters
      Kolkata, India, February 28, 2018. 
    • Hindustan Times via Getty Images
      Ghaziabad, India, March 1, 2018. 
    • Rupak De Chowdhuri / Reuters
      Kolkata, India February 27, 2018. 
    • Navesh Chitrakar / Reuters
      Bhaktapur, Nepal, March 1, 2018. 
    • ARUN SANKAR via Getty Images
      Chennai on March 2, 2018. 
    • Barcroft Media via Getty Images
      Dhaka, Bangladesh on March 1, 2018. 
    • Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images
      Kolkata, India, on March 1, 2018. 
    • Barcroft Media via Getty Images
       Dhaka, Bangladesh on March 1, 2018. 
    • ARUN SANKAR via Getty Images
      Chennai on March 2, 2018. 
    • Amit Dave / Reuters
      Ahmedabad, India, March 1, 2018.
    • Barcroft Media via Getty Images
      New Delhi, India. 
